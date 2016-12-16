CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mother charged with killing her 4-day-old son by putting him in a refrigerator for three hours is out of jail after posting bond.
The Herald of Rock Hill reported (http://bit.ly/2gIgSI9 ) Angela Blackwell was released on bond and house arrest after a hearing Thursday. She is charged with homicide by child abuse.
Blackwell cried at her bond hearing as her lawyer and family said she has no money and is not a flight risk. She was arrested in August after a six-month investigation.
Attorneys said Blackwell has the mental capacity of a fourth-grader. Her 3-year-old child was taken into protective custody by state social workers in February, when police found her infant suffering from hypothermia. The boy’s father was not charged in his death.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- 2 firefighters hurt, animals evacuated after blaze at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- ‘Very cold days’ ahead for Puget Sound area
- Bird drops salmon on Seattle power lines, knocks out power
- In-laws’ demands complicate a cross-cultural marriage | Dear Carolyn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.