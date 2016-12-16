CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mother charged with killing her 4-day-old son by putting him in a refrigerator for three hours is out of jail after posting bond.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported (http://bit.ly/2gIgSI9 ) Angela Blackwell was released on bond and house arrest after a hearing Thursday. She is charged with homicide by child abuse.

Blackwell cried at her bond hearing as her lawyer and family said she has no money and is not a flight risk. She was arrested in August after a six-month investigation.

Attorneys said Blackwell has the mental capacity of a fourth-grader. Her 3-year-old child was taken into protective custody by state social workers in February, when police found her infant suffering from hypothermia. The boy’s father was not charged in his death.