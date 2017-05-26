MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Several residents of the Mosul neighborhood hit by a U.S. airstrike in March are denying the findings from the coalition’s probe of the attack.
They claim there were no IS fighters in the house struck by the U.S. bomb and that IS militants had not rigged it with explosives.
The Pentagon has released the findings of an investigation into the March 17 airstrike that said it targeted two IS snipers in the building, setting off a series of explosions that killed 105 civilians.
Ahmed Abdul Karim and other residents interviewed by The Associated Press on Friday say only civilians were in the house when it was hit.
The bombing is the largest single instance of civilian deaths confirmed by the coalition in the nearly three-year-old campaign against IS.