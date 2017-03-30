KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a mortar attack in northern Takhar province killed five civilians, including four children, all from the same family.
Provincial governor spokesman Sunatullah Timor said Friday the incident a day earlier occurred when Taliban fighters attacked a security post. One of the mortars hit a nearby home, killing everyone inside.
In the same district of Khwaja Bahuddin, Taliban fighters killed a local security policeman and his wife and mother, Timor said.
Taliban infiltration into the northern provinces is increasing as the weather improves.
