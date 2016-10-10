RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan King Mohammed VI has named Abdelilah Benkirane to a second term as prime minister after his Islamist Party of Justice and Development beat out a secular party close to the royal palace and 26 others to win legislative elections.
The palace said in a statement that the king met with Benkirane on Monday and asked him to create a government, according to the state news agency MAP. The PJD will have to form a coalition government because it didn’t win a majority in Friday’s elections.
The PJD has had a spotty economic record and its main rival accuses it of turning a blind eye to rising extremism. But it remains popular after rising to power following 2011 Arab Spring protests calling for less royal control over politics.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.