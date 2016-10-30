RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans are planning protests after a fisherman was crushed to death in a garbage truck — an incident some are comparing to the death of a Tunisian vendor in 2010 that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
According to Moroccan media, police confiscated and destroyed Mouhcine Fikri’s swordfish, which isn’t allowed to be fished during this time of the season. Footage circulating online appears to show Fikri jumping into a garbage truck to retrieve his fish, before being crushed to death.
Fikri’s death Friday in the northern city of Hoceima has drawn outrage on Moroccan social media and calls for protests in several cities Sunday evening. King Mohammed VI called for a thorough investigation.
The General Directorate for National Security released a statement denying local officers were involved in Fikri’s death.
