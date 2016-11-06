WASHINGTON (AP) — Expect it to be lighter earlier in the morning and darker sooner in the evening for the next few months thanks to the return of standard time for most people in the United States.

The change came at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Daylight saving time is set to return on Sunday, March 12.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t need to fiddle with their clocks because those places don’t observe daylight saving time.

