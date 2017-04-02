SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church plans to build five more temples across the globe.
Thomas S. Monson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said Sunday during a twice-yearly Mormon conference that one of them will be in Saratoga Springs, Utah.
The others will be in Brasilia, Brazil, the greater Manila area of the Philippines, Nairobi, Kenya and Pocatello, Idaho.
It brings the total number of temples built or under construction to 182 worldwide.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is approaching 16 million members.
This weekend’s conference held in Salt Lake City is broadcast online to church members around the world.
