BALTIMORE (AP) — A Morgan State University student has died after being stabbed off campus in Northeast Baltimore.

City police say in a news release that 21-year-old Marcus Edwards died Monday night at a hospital.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing about a mile north of campus. They found Edwards, suffering from a wound to his chest.

Police were to canvass the area Tuesday morning for information.