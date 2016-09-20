BALTIMORE (AP) — A Morgan State University student has died after being stabbed off campus in Northeast Baltimore.
City police say in a news release that 21-year-old Marcus Edwards died Monday night at a hospital.
Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing about a mile north of campus. They found Edwards, suffering from a wound to his chest.
Police were to canvass the area Tuesday morning for information.
