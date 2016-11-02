MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities say the number of people living in shelters after a series of powerful earthquakes in central Italy has risen to around 22,000.

Italy’s Civil Protection Agency said Tuesday that more than 15,000 of those are being housed in their own communities, most often in public structures like gymnasiums. Another 6,000 are staying in hotels along the coast of the Marche region, and another 700 are in hotels in Umbria.

Authorities say more than 100,000 people were affected by the 6.6-magnitude quake on Sunday, sustaining property damage or being frightened from their homes. But there were no deaths, mainly because fragile town centers had been evacuated after a pair of strong quakes four days earlier.

The quakes hit the same region reeling from a deadly quake in August.