SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in California announced charges Thursday against more than two dozen doctors, pharmacists and medical business owners in a multimillion dollar scheme to bilk workers compensation insurance by prescribing unnecessary treatments and tests.

Tanya Moreland King, 37, and her husband Christopher King, 38, of Beverly Hills owned a trio of medical billing and management companies behind the conspiracy that paid defendants $23 million, the Orange County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The couple partnered with a compound pharmacy and doctors to prescribe unnecessary creams to patients and overbill insurers, prosecutors said. Authorities said the companies also overbilled for pain medication and ordered unnecessary urine tests.

More than 13,000 patients and more than two dozen insurance carriers were affected by the schemes between 2011 and 2015, authorities said in a statement.

A call seeking comment from the Kings rang unanswered.

Orange County prosecutors charged the Kings and 21 doctors, a physician’s assistant and two pharmacists with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and other charges.

Authorities said the companies Monarch Medical Group Inc., King Medical Management Inc. and One Source Laboratories Inc. were behind the fraud.