WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s president says more than 100,000 people have been displaced by flooding in the central part of the country. It is not immediately known whether anyone has died in the flooding in Benue state.

President Muhammadu Buhari says emergency response teams are being sent to the area, where nearly 2,800 households have been displaced.

Benue state is prone to flooding because of a prominent river that runs through the area. In 2012, more than 50,000 households were submerged and dozens died in flooding.

More than 30 people have lost their lives across Nigeria since the start of the rainy season.