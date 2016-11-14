ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose sister was shot inside a gay Orlando nightclub can be heard on a 911 call hyperventilating and crying as she asks a police dispatcher for help.

The call was among the latest batch of audio recordings released Monday by the city of Orlando after a court fight with media companies. In the call, the woman tells the dispatcher that her sister has been shot in the back, and the dispatcher tells the woman to apply pressure to her sister’s wound.

The calls also include attempts by a police negotiator to reach by telephone gunman Omar Mateen, who kept hanging up and not answering his phone during the June shooting.

Mateen was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members after a three-hour standoff.