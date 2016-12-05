BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say that 100 Bavarian police officers will reinforce federal police patrolling the country’s frontier with Austria, paving the way for more thorough border checks.

The move comes as police announced Monday that 37 migrants, most of them from Eritrea, were detained in the Bavarian capital, Munich, after entering the country on freight trains.

The state of Bavaria has a conservative government that has long talked tough on the migrant crisis and wants tougher checks, criticizing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision in September 2015 to let in asylum-seekers who were stuck in Hungary.

Germany reintroduced limited border controls at the height of last year’s influx during which hundreds of thousands of migrants entered the country. Many of them were Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans seeking to apply for asylum in Germany.