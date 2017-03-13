DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s governor wants to hire 75 prison guards next year following an inmate uprising and hostage taking in which a correctional officer was killed.
Gov. John Carney said Monday that his fiscal 2018 budget proposal will include $2.3 million to hire 50 new guards at the maximum-security Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna and 25 new guards at the Baylor women’s prison in New Castle.
Carney also is proposing $1.2 million in new spending next year for equipment, and additional funding for training and recruitment.
In the meantime, officials are allocating about $341,000 for immediate equipment purchases and are planning to increase security sweeps at Vaughn.
Last month, inmates took four correctional workers hostage at Vaughn, setting off a nearly 20-hour standoff during which correctional officer Steven Floyd was killed.
