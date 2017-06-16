MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — The Monterey International Pop Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary with another three-day concert that’s bringing back a few acts from a half century ago.
Back in 1967, the Monterey festival was the centerpiece of the “Summer of Love.”
The June 16-18, 1967 event featured local San Francisco bands still in early stages of their careers, like the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Jefferson Airplane. It introduced Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Otis Redding and Ravi Shankar to an American audience.
Ravi Shankar’s daughter, Norah Jones, is among the two dozen performers signed up for the 50th anniversary concert, which runs Friday through Sunday.
Three acts that played in 1967 will be back on stage this weekend, including Eric Burdon and the Animals, Booker T. Stax Revue and Phil Lesh.