BERLIN (AP) — The prime minister of Montenegro says he has no hard feelings about President Donald Trump pushing past him at a NATO summit in Brussels last month.
In a scene that went viral on the internet, Trump appeared to shove Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to get to the front of the group as NATO leaders entered the alliance’s new headquarters building.
But Markovic, whose tiny Balkan nation joined NATO on Monday, said in an interview with Germany’s Bild newspaper Tuesday that the Brussels incident was no big deal.
He concedes that “contact took place, which the media referred to as pushing” but that he “did not perceive it like that.”
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks add a veteran backup quarterback
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
It was, he says, “a completely harmless event.”
Markovic said the U.S. president should be “next to” the NATO Secretary General.