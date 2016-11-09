PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A former intelligence chief has been formally appointed as the new Montenegrin prime minister-designate following last month’s tense elections.
Dusko Markovic will replace long-ruling premier Milo Djukanovic who has brought the small Balkan country to the doorstep of NATO membership.
Markovic is a close ally and a deputy of Djukanovic. Their ruling Democratic Party of Socialists has been in power in Montenegro for over 25 years.
President Filip Vujanovic appointed Markovic on Wednesday after DSP won the most votes in the Oct. 16 election. The party will have to seek a coalition with smaller groups.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- How Election Day 2016 unfolded: Trump wins, Washington passes new initiatives WATCH
- Wife of Bills' kicker suggests castration for Richard Sherman, who responds by saying 'have a great day'
- Oregon hunter impaled by antler of elk he just killed
- Exactly what happened in chaotic end to first half of Seahawks-Bills game?
Opposition parties have rejected the election result, claiming irregularities.
The vote was marked by an alleged foiled coup attempt orchestrated by Russian nationalists to block Montenegro’s NATO bid.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.