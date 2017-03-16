HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two of the owners of a Montana power plant that faces a partial shutdown are objecting to a proposal that would require them to identify economic losses to the surrounding community of Colstrip.

The proposal that was before a state Senate panel on Thursday is part of a package of bills meant to address concerns about the pending shut down of the Colstrip plant’s two older units.

It would set up the owners to itemize losses to the community and provide compensation.

But a lawyer for the operators objected to paying what he called an “exit fee.”

The two units are required to close by July 1, 2022, under a legal agreement between environmentalists and plant co-owners Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy of Washington state.