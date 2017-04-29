ISTANBUL (AP) — An internet censorship-monitoring network says Turkey has blocked Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia.
Turkey Blocks, which calls itself an independent “digital transparency project,” said users in Turkey have been unable to access all language editions of Wikipedia since Saturday morning. “The loss of availability is consistent with internet filters used to censor content in the country,” the monitor said.
The site has been blocked under a provisional administrative order without a court order but Turkey Blocks says an order is expected in the coming days.
When attempting to access the site without the use of a virtual private network (VPN), connections time out and browsers alert “this site can’t be reached.”
It is unclear why the site has been blocked.
