ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolians have begun casting their votes in a presidential election dominated by allegations of graft and concerns about financial upheaval in the landlocked country.
A horse salesman, a former judo star and a nationalist who wants Mongolia to gain a greater share of its mineral wealth are vying to be the new president.
The three candidates are seeking to succeed Tsakhia Elbegdorj of the Democratic Party, who has served the maximum of two four-year terms.
While the nation of 3 million had been an oasis of democratic stability since the end of communist rule nearly three decades ago, its politics have grown increasingly fractious amid an economic crisis and accusations of corruption among the ruling class.
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Investigators’ task to find out why U.S. destroyer failed to dodge cargo ship
- Police investigate officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
- Mike Hopkins beats out former team to secure Hameir Wright for UW men's basketball
- Kent police fatally shoot man after car chase