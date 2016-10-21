WASHINGTON (AP) — People are pledging lots of green to restore a pair of famous red slippers.
On Monday, the Smithsonian launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $300,000 to preserve its pair of the ruby slippers that whisked Dorothy back to Kansas at the end of “The Wizard of Oz.” By Friday morning, the campaign had already raised $239,000. More than 4,390 people had backed the project.
The slippers have been one of the most beloved items at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History for more than 30 years. They were crafted almost 80 years ago by the MGM Studios prop department. Like most movie props, they weren’t built to last.
The Smithsonian wants to use the money toward a technologically advanced display case that will preserve them for future generations.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Port Angeles woman accused of sexual contact with boy, dog
- Trump mocks critics: I'll accept election results — if I win WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.