PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Money is being raised to repair and restore more than 100 headstones that were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.
A man visiting Mount Carmel Cemetery on Sunday called police to report that three of his relatives’ headstones had been knocked over and damaged. The discovery came less than a week after similar vandalism in Missouri.
Police say approximately 100 additional headstones were knocked over, apparently sometime after dark Saturday. Police are conducting a criminal mischief-institutional vandalism investigation.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says authorities are doing everything possible to find those “who desecrated this final resting place.”
The Anti-Defamation League and a police union are offering a $13,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
