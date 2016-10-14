NEW YORK (AP) — A painting from Claude Monet’s acclaimed “Grainstack” series is heading to auction next month and Christie’s says it could realize around $45 million.

The 1891 painting, shimmering with hues of reds, pinks, blues and yellow, depicts a close-up of a single cone-shaped stack after harvest.

Monet’s “Grainstack” series — 25 in all — was painted just steps from his home outside a farmer’s field in the French village of Giverny (ZHEE’-vehr-nee).

The one at Christie’s Nov. 16 impressionist and modern art evening sale is one of a few still in private hands.

Prior to the New York sale, “Grainstack” will be previewed at Christie’s galleries in Hong Kong on Oct. 17-19 and in London on Oct. 24-25.

The auction record for a Monet is $80.4 million set in 2008.