NEW YORK (AP) — A painting from Claude Monet’s acclaimed “Grainstack” series is heading to auction next month and Christie’s says it could realize around $45 million.
The 1891 painting, shimmering with hues of reds, pinks, blues and yellow, depicts a close-up of a single cone-shaped stack after harvest.
Monet’s “Grainstack” series — 25 in all — was painted just steps from his home outside a farmer’s field in the French village of Giverny (ZHEE’-vehr-nee).
The one at Christie’s Nov. 16 impressionist and modern art evening sale is one of a few still in private hands.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse
- Live storm updates: High winds expected to pick up throughout Friday
- Seattle braces for biggest windstorm in 10 years
- Petition, emails, calls flood in over Seattle City Council’s homeless-rights plan
Prior to the New York sale, “Grainstack” will be previewed at Christie’s galleries in Hong Kong on Oct. 17-19 and in London on Oct. 24-25.
The auction record for a Monet is $80.4 million set in 2008.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.