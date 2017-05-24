COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A moment of reflection is scheduled for the Bowie State University student who was slain over the weekend.

It will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Maryland, College Park’s chapel garden.

The university announced the observance in honor of Richard Collins III, who was fatally stabbed on the campus.

Collins was scheduled to graduate from Bowie State University on Tuesday. His family accepted his degree at the commencement ceremony held on the College Park campus.

Police say Collins was attacked by Sean Urbanski early Saturday while visiting the University of Maryland. The black student’s slaying is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

Urbanski, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He is being held without bond.