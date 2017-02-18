CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The mother of a man who authorities say wanted to kill Jewish or black people in an attack inspired by Dylann Roof says her son thought it was time for white people to stand up for their rights.
Joanne Strickland told WBTW-TV (http://bit.ly/2l1uNOQ ) that her son Benjamin McDowell was religious and carried a Bible with him Wednesday as he left their home.
The FBI says McDowell was heading to meet an undercover agent and buy a gun and ammunition. He couldn’t legally have a gun because of a felony burglary conviction.
Federal agents say McDowell wanted to commit an attack like Roof, who faces a death sentence for killing nine African-Americans during a Bible study.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
The FBI says McDowell hadn’t picked a target for his planned attack before his arrest.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.