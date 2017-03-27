NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of an unarmed black teenager shot to death by a white police officer says she’s frustrated the officer resigned instead of being fired.

Constance Malcolm spoke Monday, a day after Richard Haste quit the New York Police Department.

An administrative judge ruled that he’d violated departmental policy in the 2012 shooting of Ramarley Graham.

Graham was shot in his home in front of his grandmother and 8-year-old brother.

Haste was charged departmentally with using “poor judgment” during a drug investigation by entering the home. He had two weeks to review the judge’s findings before the police commissioner would decide whether to adopt them.

Instead, he chose to resign. The commissioner said he agreed with the judge’s findings.

Malcolm says she still has no answers in her son’s death.