CINCINNATI (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who was starved and beaten to death is due in court one day after the girl’s father was sentenced to death for aggravated murder.
Thirty-year-old Andrea Bradley is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court judge on Tuesday for a plea or trial setting hearing. She earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.
A judge on Monday ruled that 34-year-old Glen Bates should be executed for the death of his daughter, Glenara. Bates’ attorney says he wants to appeal the sentence.
Glenara was pronounced dead in March 2015 after her mother took her to a hospital. Prosecutors say Glenara had belt and bite marks, bruises, missing teeth, broken ribs, head trauma and other injuries.
