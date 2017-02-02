DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend in the rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted 14-year-old daughter now faces theft charges.
Online court documents show a charge of misapplication of entrusted property of a government institution was added Thursday to Sara Packer’s case.
The charge is normally associated with misuse of government benefits.
Packer and her boyfriend were charged last month with killing Grace Packer and dumping her body in remote northeastern Pennsylvania as part of what authorities call a rape-murder fantasy.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
It’s not clear what prompted the new charges.
Packer’s lawyer says he can’t comment on the additional charges.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.