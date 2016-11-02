CLINTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mother who said she was being held against her will sent her daughter to school with a note that helped authorities come to her aid.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis tells news outlets that the 11-year-old showed the handwritten message from her mother to an adult at East Feliciana Middle School in Clinton on Tuesday.

School officials then contacted authorities.

Travis says the note insinuated the mother was being held hostage and asked for someone to call police.

Hours later, authorities found the mother at a rural home. After obtaining a search warrant, they also found the woman’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Donald Ray Guy, hiding in a closet.

No one was injured.

Guy faces domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment charges. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.