CLINTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mother who said she was being held against her will sent her daughter to school with a note that helped authorities come to her aid.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis tells news outlets that the 11-year-old showed the handwritten message from her mother to an adult at East Feliciana Middle School in Clinton on Tuesday.
School officials then contacted authorities.
Travis says the note insinuated the mother was being held hostage and asked for someone to call police.
Most Read Stories
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
- New email discovery raises question: What did Abedin know? WATCH
- Huskies ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings
- 9th child hospitalized with mysterious, polio-like illness
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
Hours later, authorities found the mother at a rural home. After obtaining a search warrant, they also found the woman’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Donald Ray Guy, hiding in a closet.
No one was injured.
Guy faces domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment charges. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.