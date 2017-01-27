COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman whose 11-month-old son died from ingesting heroin has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Prosecutors say Denise Dickinson’s son, Dominic, ingested heroin and the powerful painkiller fentanyl before he stopped breathing at a Columbus home in May 2015. He was pronounced dead by medics.
Dickinson, who’s now 33, entered her guilty plea and was sentenced Friday.
A message seeking comment was left for her public defender.
The boy’s father also was charged in the case. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last year and was sentenced to nine years in prison.
