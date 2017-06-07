UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for suffocating her two toddlers in their suburban Washington home.
The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Office announced that 26-year-old Sonya Spoon was sentenced Wednesday. She must serve 80 percent of her sentence before she’s eligible for parole.
Spoon pleaded guilty in March to two counts of second-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of her children, 1-year-old Ayden and 3-year-old Kayla. The children were found unconscious with plastic bags and duct tape around their heads.
Prosecutors say the slayings occurred shortly after Spoon was released from a medical facility for a psychiatric evaluation after she threatened to hurt herself and her children.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Don’t fear Washington state’s only rattlesnake — get to know it, biologist urges WATCH