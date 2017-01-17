BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Massachusetts woman accused of helping dispose of her 2-year-old daughter’s body has asked a judge to dismiss the charges or move the trial.
Rachelle Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of her daughter, Bella Bond.
Bond’s former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is charged with murder.
In court Tuesday, Bond’s attorney said Bond didn’t willingly participate in the disposal of her daughter’s body.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island and she was identified only as Baby Doe.
Bond’s lawyer says the trial should be moved to western Massachusetts because of intense media attention the case received in Boston.
The judge didn’t immediately rule.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.