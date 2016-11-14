PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh woman has been charged with endangering her four children after police say they found them alone in an apartment with no beds, no food and one working light.

Court records show 34-year-old Takoya Parker was charged after the children were found Saturday, though it’s unclear if she’s in custody and no defense attorney is listed.

Police said they found the children — ages 10, 6, 5 and 3 — after being asked to check on their welfare. They say the apartment was in disarray and the children said they hadn’t eaten and didn’t have a phone number to contact their mother.

When police contacted Parker at work, she allegedly told officers she could leave and to “just take them.” Police and child welfare caseworkers have placed the children in a neighbor’s care.