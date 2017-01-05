WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The mother of a Rhode Island boy whose dying wish was to become famous in China is asking for acts of kindness to mark what would have been his ninth birthday.
Dorian Murray’s mother, Melissa, says on Facebook that a gesture “that brings someone else some positivity” is a great way to mark his birthday, which would have been Thursday.
She requests that people post their good deed on the page.
Dorian’s wish last January to be famous in China before he went to heaven took off on social media with the hashtag DStrong. People and celebrities around the world sent him well wishes. He died March 9 after battling a rare form of pediatric cancer.
Melissa Murray says she plans to celebrate his life with family and friends.
