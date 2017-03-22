DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A woman faces a child neglect charge after police say her 3-year-old son fired her loaded handgun in the parking lot of a Florida church’s school academy.
Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Gary Davidson tells news outlets 30-year-old Abbie Maldonado and the boy went to Good Shepherd Academy in Deltona to pick up an older child. She left the boy in the vehicle while she walked around with other parents.
Davidson says the boy grabbed the .380-caliber Glock pistol from the door pocket and pulled the trigger. The shot shattered a window and lodged in the door frame.
Maldonado told investigators she’d received her concealed weapons permit last month. She was arrested on a felony child neglect charge. Her boyfriend picked up the children.
Records don’t say whether she has a lawyer.
