BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body washed up on a Boston beach in 2015 has testified she lied about her daughter’s whereabouts to others and continued to live with the boyfriend weeks after she says he killed the child.

Rachelle Bond testified Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Michael McCarthy, her former boyfriend. It was her second day on the witness stand.

The 41-year-old Bond testified last week that she saw the 37-year-old McCarthy fatally punch her daughter, Bella Bond, in the stomach sometime in June 2015 after she wouldn’t go to bed. Bond also testified McCarthy threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone about the assault.

McCarthy’s lawyer argues Bond killed the girl, who was initially dubbed “Baby Doe” after a composite image of her likeness was shared by millions on social media as authorities tried to identify her.

On Monday, Bond acknowledged she was asked — and lied — on multiple occasions about her daughter, including from the child’s biological father and from a lawyer who helped her in an eviction case.

She also testified that she and McCarthy used heroin heavily following her daughter’s death and that she lied, partly to keep the public benefits that helped fuel their addiction.

Bond is testifying under a plea deal with prosecutors. She previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping dispose of her daughter’s body. The trial opened May 30.