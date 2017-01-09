EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children’s welfare agency.
The (Allentown) Morning Call reports (http://bit.ly/2jaiTiq ) that 41-year-old Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children and Youth department for adoptions. County officials said Packer worked for the county from 2003 to 2010, but provided no further details.
Packer was arraigned Sunday on charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse. Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, was arraigned on similar charges. No attorney information was available for them.
Authorities say 14-year-old Grace Packer was poisoned and strangled in a Richland Township home in July. The couple allegedly stored Grace’s body there and dismembered and dumped it in October.
Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com
