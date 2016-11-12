ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake was felt by residents in southwest Alaska Saturday afternoon, but there have been no immediate reports of damage.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and it was located at a depth of about 7 miles. However, the U.S. Geological Survey put the preliminary magnitude at 5.5. It was recorded just before 1 p.m. AKST.
The quake on the Alaska Peninsula was felt in Dillingham and was centered about 35 miles south of the community of Pilot Point, or 400 miles southwest of Anchorage.
