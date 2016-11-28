LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Playboy model who has acknowledged taking a photo of a naked woman in a locker room and posting it on social media with insulting comments about the woman’s body has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.

City News Service reports that defendant Dani Mathers was not in court Monday when her attorney entered the plea on her behalf. She was not required to attend.

Outside the courtroom, defense attorney Tom Mesereau said Mathers regrets what happened and hopes to resolve the case fairly.

The 29-year-old Mathers faced widespread criticism after she shared the photo on Snapchat with the caption: “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.”

She later apologized and deleted her social media accounts.

A pretrial hearing was set for Dec. 21.