BOSTON (AP) — A longtime member of the New England Mafia is expected to plead guilty to charges he lied to authorities investigating the 1993 slaying of a Boston nightclub owner.

A change-of-plea hearing for Robert DeLuca is scheduled for Friday in federal court in Boston.

Steven DiSarro’s remains were discovered earlier this year behind a Providence, Rhode Island, mill owned by a mob associate.

A Massachusetts state trooper testified recently that DeLuca told investigators he helped former mob boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme (sah-LEHM’-ee) dispose of DiSarro’s body.

Salemme and another man have pleaded not guilty in DiSarro’s killing.

A plea agreement filed in court this week says DeLuca also intends to plead guilty in state court in Rhode Island to conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the killing of mob enforcer Kevin Hanrahan in Providence in 1992.