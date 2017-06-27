NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old mobster who beat charges he participated in a legendary robbery has pleaded guilty in an unrelated road-rage arson.
Vincent Asaro entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in New York City. Sentencing was set for Oct. 24.
In 2014, Asaro was charged in the 1978 heist of the Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport. It was considered the largest cash theft in American history and was later retold in the hit film “Goodfellas.”
Asaro was acquitted at trial in 2015 and went free. He was rearrested this year on charges accusing him of ordering the torching of a car driven by a motorist who cut him off in 2012.
Most Read Stories
- UW study finds Seattle’s minimum wage is costing jobs
- Costco is testing a new burger in Seattle, and it might remind you of Shake Shack
- Check out the Pike Place Market’s $74M addition: See 360-degree views of the new MarketFront VIEW
- The Willows Inn on Lummi Island to pay workers $149K for wage, overtime violations
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat