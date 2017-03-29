NEW DELHI (AP) — Mobs of Indians have repeatedly attacked African students in a New Delhi suburb in recent days after rumors that a local boy had been kidnapped by Nigerians.
The surge in violence began Friday when a teenage boy disappeared in Greater Noida, outside New Delhi, and angry relatives claimed he’d been killed by Nigerians. A mob of people began searching the area for Africans, with some accusing kidnappers of eating the boy.
The boy returned home Saturday morning. He died later that day, though the cause remains unclear.
The police arrested five Nigerian men and charged them with kidnapping and murder but let them go within hours, citing lack of evidence. But mobs have continued to attack Africans, leaving at least two with broken bones.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Richard Branson celebrates Virgin Atlantic’s entry to Seattle market, tears into Alaska Air
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.