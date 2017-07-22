WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been sending a flurry of mixed messages on health care, raising questions about the White House strategy.
Repeal and replace “Obamacare.” Just repeal. Or let it fail — maybe with a little nudge.
Democrats say the confusing signals are part of a strategy to destabilize the Affordable Care Act as a way to cajole congressional Republicans into repealing it.
White House officials say they remain focused on getting a bill passed and won’t delve into other options if legislation fails.
One insurance consultant, Robert Laszewski (La-shef-ski), cites Trump’s changing positions to argue that the administration doesn’t have a strategy.
But Republican Mike Leavitt, who served as health secretary for President George W. Bush, says the administration has to be patient and keep the pressure on Congress.