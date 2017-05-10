Many people around the world assumed this debate had long been settled.

BEIJING — For weeks, mixed-martial-arts (MMA) fighter Xu Xiaodong had been taunting masters of the traditional Chinese martial arts, dismissing them as overly commercialized frauds, and challenging them to put up or shut up.

After one — Wei Lei, a practitioner of the “thunder style” of tai chi — accepted the challenge, Xu flattened him in about 10 seconds.

Xu may have proved his point, but he was unprepared for the ensuing outrage. When video of the April 27 drubbing went viral, many Chinese were deeply offended by what they saw as an insult to a cornerstone of traditional Chinese culture.

The state-run Chinese Wushu Association posted a statement on its website saying the fight “violates the morals of martial arts.” The Chinese Boxing Association issued similar criticism. An article by Xinhua, the state news agency, called Xu a “crazy guy,” saying the fight had caused people to question whether Chinese martial arts were of any use and even to ask, “What exactly are traditional Chinese martial arts?”

The reaction has been so furious that Xu has gone into hiding. “I’ve lost everything, my career and everything,” he said in a message circulating online.

Many people around the world assumed this debate had long been settled. MMA fighters have for years held exhibition fights against practitioners of traditional martial arts: kung fu, karate and judo among them. The old ways, for all their balletic grace, lost decisively.

Known broadly as wushu, traditional Chinese martial arts include such disparate disciplines as qigong, categorized as an “internal” practice that is mostly spiritual, and kung fu, an “external” art that is practiced by the monks of the Shaolin Temple and was popularized around the world by Bruce Lee. There are hundreds of styles of wushu in China, and many overlap.

Tai chi, while a martial art, is viewed by many today as a spiritual breathing and balance exercise enjoyed by people of all ages, usually performed in slow motion in a quiet park instead of a fight ring.

MMA is a “no-holds-barred” fighting style developed during the past century from fighting styles around the world. It began to gain popularity in the United States in the 1980s. While it is violent, it does have rules, including no biting, spitting or gouging.

The fight between Xu and Wei was brutal. As Wei circled slowly, arms outstretched in a calm tai-chi defense, Xu lunged, jabbed him to the floor, and used a “ground and pound” technique to subdue him. It was over in about 10 seconds.

Xu did not respond to a request for an interview sent to his personal Weibo account a few days after the fight. Shortly after that, his account was taken down.

A woman reached by telephone at the Battle Club in southeast Beijing, where Xu works, said he was not giving interviews.

On Wednesday, the door of the Battle Club, in the dingy basement of a high-rise, was locked. Photographs of Xu and other MMA fighters decorated the walls of the stairwell.

An electrician lingering by a cigarette shop at the top of the stairs said he practiced wushu and had come to check out the club after hearing about the controversy. He said that Xu had been right to pose his challenge, even though it had infuriated people.

“No one can avoid fighting,” said the man, who gave only his surname, Lian, and a social-media username, Ruyi.

Yet Xu’s assault on his tai chi rival had missed an important point, Lian added. “The key difference between what Mr. Xu does and martial arts is that martial arts isn’t a competitive sport,” Lian said. “It’s not about really hurting. It’s about giving your opponent ‘face.’ And Mr. Xu’s style is about beating your opponent to near death.”