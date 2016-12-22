NORMANDY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in the St. Louis area are searching for a 5-month-old girl after someone took off with the minivan she was in earlier this week.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://j.mp/2i090q3) the baby, Eden Brooke Hawthorne, was last seen in the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van at a Church’s Chicken in Normandy on Monday night.

Police say the mother rode to the restaurant with the baby and four other people. The mother and a man went inside the restaurant, and the minivan left with the baby inside.

The connection between the mother and the others in the van wasn’t clear. A police alert issued Thursday describes their identities as “unknown.” It’s also unclear why the alert wasn’t issued until Thursday or when the baby was reported missing.