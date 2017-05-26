LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — At a time Confederate symbols are being purged from public sites, a northeast Missouri museum is putting a restored Confederacy flag on permanent inside display, calling it “a teachable moment.”

The museum in the 3,300-resident Mississippi River town of Louisiana plans to unveil the donated, framed 34-inch-by-58-inch flag Saturday to coincide with the museum’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Judy Schmidt, Louisiana Area Historical Museum’s incoming board president, says the site’s display of the flag isn’t meant to offend but rather to inform. She says “history is history, and we shouldn’t forget what happened or try to wipe it away.”

Schmidt says the museum also will display a Union flag.

U.S. communities have grappled with removing Confederate symbols seen by some as vestiges of racism and others as icons of heritage.