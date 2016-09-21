KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is accused of sexually attacking and suffocating his 18-year-old high school honors student daughter whose body was found months ago in a motel.
Jackson County prosecutors charged 40-year-old Jerry Bausby on Tuesday with first-degree murder, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse. A prosecutor’s spokesman says Bausby, of Kansas City, was arrested Tuesday night and was jailed Wednesday on $750,000 cash bond.
Online court records don’t show whether Bausby has an attorney to speak on his behalf. Bausby’s voicemail was not accepting messages Wednesday.
Daizsa Laye Bausby’s body was found March 21 in a Kansas City motel room.
She was an honors student who had been first in her class. She ran track, played basketball and was a Junior ROTC member.
