ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is suing three large pharmaceutical companies, saying their “campaign of deception” led to a startling opioid crisis in the state.
Hawley, a Republican, spoke Wednesday at a news conference in St. Louis, where the suit is being filed. The suit seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in both damages and civil penalties. It names Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
The complaint says the companies violated state consumer protection laws, misleading doctors and consumers by fraudulently misrepresenting risks posed by the drugs that they make and sell.
Other states have also sued pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis, starting with Mississippi in 2015.
