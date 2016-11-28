JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former teacher in Mississippi has been indicted on a misdemeanor charge of abusing a vulnerable person.
Fourth Circuit Court District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said Monday that Linda Winters-Johnson will be arraigned Dec. 13.
Richardson says he doesn’t know whether Winters-Johnson has a lawyer to speak on her behalf.
A widely circulated video shows Winters-Johnson dragging a special education student by the hair and then striking the student with a cup on Sept. 21. The Greenville school district fired her, and state officials are seeking to revoke her teaching license.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
- Huskies rise two spots to No. 4 in AP Top 25 football poll
- Doug Baldwin says Seahawks didn’t play well vs. Bucs. Was it an aberration? | Larry Stone
- In new case, WTO rules against state’s tax breaks for Boeing 777X plants
The charge carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Richardson says grand jurors considered other charges with higher penalties.
The district suspended Superintendent Leeson Taylor, and board members could discuss his fate Tuesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.