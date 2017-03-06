JACKONS, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he’d be willing to talk about possibly replacing the statues that represent the state in the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Currently, Mississippi is represented by statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate politician J.Z. George.
Many would like to see other famous Mississipians, such as Elvis Presley, blues musician B.B. King or author William Faulkner representing the state at the Capitol.
Gov. Bryant told Jackson newspaper The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2msYo4K ) he’d be willing to have “a general discussion about the Mississippi statues, particularly J.Z. George.” He added that “B.B. King and Elvis would both be good possibilities for a replacement.”
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- UW women’s rowing-team numbers inflated, avoiding Title IX scrutiny | Times Watchdog
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
On Wednesday, a panel at the University of Mississippi plans to debate whether one or both statues should be replaced.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.